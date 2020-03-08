Aramco trades below IPO price for first time, after Opec pact unravels

DUBAI: Shares of Saudi state oil company Aramco slumped below their initial public offering (IPO) price on Sunday for the first time since they began trading in December, after Opec’s pact with Russia to restrict oil supplies fell apart on Friday.

Aramco shares were down 6.2 per cent at 30.85 riyals ($8.22) at 0852 GMT, their sharpest percentage fall in a day, and below the IPO price of 32 riyals. The Saudi market was down 7.4 per cent.

Aramco’s record IPO in December gave it a price tag of $1.7 trillion, making it the world’s most valuable company. The stock hit an intraday high of 38.70 riyals on its second day of trading, but has eased since then.

The shares have fallen more than 11 per cent since the start of the year amid concerns the coronavirus outbreak will slow oil demand from China and hurt the global economy.

Oil prices have also slumped, and fell further on Friday after a three-year pact between Opec and Russia aimed at supporting the market ended in acrimony when Moscow refused to back deeper production cuts. Opec responded by removing all limits on its own production.

“Aramco is under pressure because of the failure of the deal,” said Marie Salem, head of institutions at Daman Securities.

Other Gulf markets were also in the red. The Abu Dhabi stock index was down 5.8 per cent and Dubai’s DFMGI down 7.4 per cent.

“We expect to see Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other large producers in Opec increase production over the rest of 2020 as they return to a market-share strategy rather than price targeting,” said Edward Bell, commodity analyst at Emirates NBD in a note on Sunday “The market-share strategy bears considerable risk for Opec producers as fiscal positions would deteriorate and balance of payments crises and questions about the sustainability of monetary policy re-emerge.” Saudi Arabia is the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the world’s biggest oil exporter. Its economy has suffered in recent years from low oil prices and austerity measures aimed at reducing a huge budget deficit.

Jaap Meijer, head of equity research at Arqaam Capital, said Aramco investors should be sheltered by the guaranteed dividend streams, as the government will scale back its own dividend payments to protect minority shareholders. — Reuters

