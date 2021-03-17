Arak tree: Nature’s toothbrush and medicinal wonder

The Arak tree is a wild evergreen tree that grows in clusters with intertwining leaves and smooth surfaces. They have multiple benefits for humans and animals and are spread in wide areas in the wilayat of Al Musinaa in Al Batinah South Governorate, where it is also used in its slogan.

Scientifically speaking, the arak tree is called Salvadora persica, and some people call it “teeth tree”. The red fruits of the arak tree are locally called “boot”, while they are known in the past as “Kubath”, where the leaves of the tree are distinguished by their pleasant aroma and good taste. its deep roots extend for great distances underground.

Omanis have benefited from Arak tree since ancient times. From its stems, Miswak (toothbrush) sticks are extracted that are used to disinfect and clean teeth and maintain the health of the gum. It has been proven by recent medical discoveries that the miswak has an effective result on the elimination of harmful bacteria and enhances medical and preventive immunity to the mouth and teeth health.

The leaves and fruits of the arak tree are a favourite food for camels and birds. Its leaves can be used as fertilizer in farms, in addition to their medicinal benefits and different nutritional properties. It is used in prescriptions of alternative medicine to treat many internal diseases such as stomach, back pain, haemorrhoid pain, and Urinary Tract. It is eaten cooked to aid in diuresis, and to get rid of flatulence. Once boiled, arak leaves is good for a laxative for the intestine; to relieve constipation, and is useful in reducing joint pain and rheumatism. “