Arabian Travel Market postponed to June

Dubai: Reed Travel Exhibitions has postponed Arabian Travel Market (ATM) to June 28 – July 1, 2020, from next month.

“Due to the escalation of the COVID-19 epidemic around the world, after consultation with all our stakeholders, the venue management, supporting associations, and in alignment with the advice from the UAE public health authorities regarding travel to and from impacted countries, we have taken the decision to postpone our event which was due to take place on April 19-22 2020 in Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the statement said.

“We are fully aware of the important role that ATM 2020 plays for industry professionals across the Middle East region and beyond, we are grateful for the full endorsement that we have received from our customers and partners,” the statement added.