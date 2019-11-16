Arabian Gulf Cup mascot visits Oman as part of promotion

Muscat: Sodeifi – the beloved mascot of the 24th Arabian Gulf Cup – will visit Oman from 16-22 November as preparations for the tournament in Qatar continue. The oyster and pearl mascot will appear at a host of locations, including the Omani Football Association, Al Mouj Area, City Centre Mall (Muscat), Muscat Grand Mall, Al Safeer Mall and City Centre Mall (Sahar). Sodeifi will also make an appearance during the Oman national team’s match against India.

Sodeifi has already toured a host of venues in Qatar and Kuwait, including malls, schools and businesses. His appearances in Oman will build excitement for the tournament, which will take place in Doha from 26 November to 8 December.

Speaking about the tour, Khalid Mubarak Al Kuwari, Marketing Director with the Local Organising Committee, said: “After successful tours in Qatar and Kuwait, which saw fans come out and celebrate with Sodeifi ahead of the tournament, we look forward to seeing Sodeifi in Oman as the Sultanate prepares to join the competition in Qatar later this month.

“We hope young football fans across Oman come out to meet Sodeifi at the various locations he’ll be visiting and kick-start their Arabian Gulf Cup journey in support of the Reds.”

Al Kuwari added: “We hope that fans from across the GCC will attend the tournament. Everyone is welcome in Doha and we are looking forward to welcoming thousands of fans who wish to cheer on their teams and enjoy all the festivities taking place on the sidelines of the tournament.”

Sodeifi, which features the colours of the Qatari flag, first appeared in 2004 when Qatar hosted the Arabian Gulf Cup for the third time.

This year’s tournament will be contested by eight nations: hosts Qatar, defending champions Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

This will be the fourth time Qatar has hosted the tournament, which is organised by the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation. The Maroons have won the event three times and will be aiming for a glorious double in 2019 after winning the AFC Asian Cup in February.

For information about tickets visit gulfcup2019.qa.