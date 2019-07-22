Arab Tourism and Heritage Forum kicks off in Salalah

Salalah: The first Arab Tourism and Heritage Forum, organized by the Arab Center for Tourism Media, was opened at the Rotana Salalah Hotel on Monday with participation of a number of media, tourism and heritage organizations from the Arab world.

The inauguration ceremony was held under the auspices of Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidi Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, in the presence of Dr Abdul Moneim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service and a number of dignitaries, officials from the Sultanate and Arab countries.

The opening ceremony included a poem and presentations on tourism in the Sultanate, the Salalah Tourism Festival and the Arab Heritage Personality of 2019, in addition to the opening of the tourism and heritage exhibition accompanying activities of the forum.

Then, the chief guest honored Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed al Khalifa, President of Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities as the Arab Heritage Personality 2019 by the Arab Center for Tourism Media for her role in enhancing the complementary relationship between the cultural and tourism sectors.

The two-day forum includes two sessions entitled “Tourism Investment and Achieving National Targets. Future Projects as a Global Model”. The Second Session will discuss how to promote the Omani market, as well as specialized workshops in several fields, including investment incentives and their impact on increasing tourism flows, in addition to the tourism future of the Arab region and the development of cultural and heritage tourism product in the Governorate of Dhofar.

On the second day, the forum will review the complementary relationship between heritage and media in promoting tourism awareness, as well as organizing specialized workshops with the participation of media and tourism stakeholders, such as the World Tourism Organization, and the Arab Center for Tourism Media.

The forum aims at highlighting the Sultanate’s tourism and heritage potentials, as well as availing the opportunity to exchange experiences between the media and tourism sectors. –ONA