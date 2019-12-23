Arab strategy key base for tourism development

AL AHSA: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Tourism, on Monday participated in the 25th session of the Executive Office of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism and the 22nd session of the Arab Tourism Council, which were held in Al Ahsa, the capital of Arab Tourism for 2019 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Sultanate’s delegation was chaired by Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, who said that the Arab strategy approved by Egypt is a key base for launching and cooperating in the tourism field among the Arab countries.

He added in a press statement that through the numbers and statistics, inter-tourism among the Arab countries is weak, and that Arab tourists generally go to other countries. He explained that this strategy will be the basis for achieving effective inter-tourism and increasing a greater number of Arab tourists. The meeting discussed tourism security challenges and coping mechanisms. It reviewed the updated draft of the Arab Tourism Strategy Document and activating the use of tourism information and statistics to support the Arab Tourism Strategy. The meeting also reviewed the updated standards regarding the selection of the Arab tourism capital and the decisions of the second joint meeting of the Ministers of Tourism and Culture, which was held in Tunis in October 2019.

During the meeting, members of the Executive Office of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism for 2020/2021 were elected and included Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco, Iraq, Egypt and Tunisia. On the sidelines of the meeting, it was agreed that the 26th session of the Executive Office of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism will take place in 2020 in Cairo. Manama has been chosen as the capital of Arab Tourism in 2020. — ONA

Related