Arab Open University secures funding for new Oman campus

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, Jan 3 –

Bank Nizwa has signed an agreement with Arab Open University to finance the construction of its new campus at South Al Maabela in Muscat Governorate. The agreement was signed by Khalid al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa and Dr Moosa al Kindi, Director of Arab Open University, Oman branch. To build the campus, the University has received a land allocation from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning in South Al Maabela with a total area covering 37,850 sqm. The new Arab Open University falls under the Arab Gulf Programme for Development (AGFUND) which is a regional organisation established in 1980. AGFUND works mainly in the field of development and growth at the international level through an effective partnership with the UN organisation and regional and international development organisations. The Arab Open University launched in Oman in February 2008. On completion of the project, the university will help students enhance their skill set, increase knowledge and attain internationally acclaimed degrees, therefore, giving the country local talents in various sectors who possess the necessary expertise to take on leadership roles.

