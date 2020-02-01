Arab League pays tributes

CAIRO: The Arab foreign ministers stood for a minute of silence in memory of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimur, may Almighty Allah rest his soul in peace.

The Arab foreign ministers are holding an emergency meeting under the presidency of Iraq, and in the presence of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to take a united Arab stand towards the US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for the Middle East that was announced last week.

Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, attended the meeting of the Council of the Arab League at the Ministerial Level. — ONA

Related