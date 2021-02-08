Arab League discusses latest regional developments, Palestinian issue

CAIRO: The Sultanate on Monday took part in the emergency meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of foreign ministers. The meeting was held under the presidency of Egypt.

The Omani delegation was headed by Abdullah Nasser al Rahbi, the Sultanate’s Ambassador to Egypt, its Permanent Representative to the Arab League.

Called for by Egypt and Jordan, the meeting discussed developments in the Arab region, which require a joint Arab stance to address foreign interventions in the Arab affairs, achieve Arab national security and realise common interests.

The agenda of the meeting deals with one topic themed “Arab Circumstances”.

The meeting is expected to come up with a decision reflecting the Arab vision on the latest regional developments and the Palestinian issue. The decision will also reaffirm the Arab rejection of any one-sided Israeli projects or steps that might compromise the rights of Palestinians or violate the international law or undermine the indisposable two-state solution.

The expected decision will reiterate commitment to resolutions of the international legitimacy, including Security Council decisions calling for immediate and total suspension of settlements, notably in East Jerusalem. — ONA

