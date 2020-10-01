Arab leaders pay tributes to late emir of Kuwait

CAIRO: Several Arab leaders arrived in Kuwait on Thursday offered their condolences for the death of the Gulf country’s ruler, Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad al Sabah, earlier this week. Kuwait’s new Emir Nawaf Al Ahmad al Sabah on Thursday held separate meetings with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, HM Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said and Jordanian King Abdullah II, the state Kuwaiti news agency KUNA reported.

Nawaf, the half-brother of Sabah, was sworn in on Wednesday to rule the country. In a speech after taking the oath, Nawaf, 83, said Kuwait was facing “delicate circumstances and dangerous challenges.” Dignitaries from around the world paid respects to the seasoned diplomat and savvy politician, widely respected as a humanitarian who strove to heal rifts in the Middle East, mending ties with Iraq, maintaining dialogue with Iran and championing the Palestinian cause. — Agencies