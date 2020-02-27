Arab Lawyers Union calls for settling disputes amicably

The 3-day conference, organised by the Arab Lawyers Union, the general body of all lawyers, solicitors and other legal professionals in the Arab region, will conclude at the Muscat Grand Millennium Hotel on Friday. It was held under the auspices of Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of the State Council.

The conference of legal specialists, which coincided with the 5th Omani Lawyers Forum under the slogan ‘The Role of Law in Promoting National Affiliation’, called for sorting out all differences of opinion among Arab nations and finding a solution within themselves.

“Any disagreement between the people or organisations or the like between two Arab countries must be resolved under one roof, and disputes should be settled amicably between them,” Nasser Hammoud al Karaween, Secretary-General of the Arab Lawyers Association, said.

Scores of lawyers from across the region attended the conference and presented papers covering a diverse spectrum of topics.

A number of papers were presented — including six papers from Oman, one each from Lebanon, Morocco and Syria — on different topics such as citizens’ rights, and defending human rights at the conference.

Two workshops entitled ‘Responsibility of lawyers’ and ‘Laws of conduct for the lawyer’ were conducted. A football match for the members for the second Arab Lawyers Cup was held on Thursday. A debate on ‘Code of conduct for lawyers’ received wide acclaim on Thursday.

