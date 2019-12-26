Arab joint security reviewed ahead of council session

MUSCAT: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, received in his office on Thursday Dr Mohammed Ali Koman, Secretary General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides reviewed the issues of concern to the Arab joint security work.

The visit of Dr Koman comes within the framework of his consultative tour to several Arab countries in preparation to hold the 37th session of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers.

The meeting was attended by Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

Lt Gen Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, also received Dr Koman. The two sides reviewed aspects of cooperation related to works of the Secretariat General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers.

The meeting was attended by Maj Gen Hamad bin Sulaiman al Hatmi, Assistant Inspector General of Police and Customs for Operations. —ONA

Related