Arab-GCC agencies seek deeper cooperation to fight corruption

MUSCAT, AUGUST 21 – An increased cooperation and better sharing of experience of anti-corruption agencies among the Arab Gulf Cooperation Countries (AGCC) has been sought to enhance the functioning of the agencies. Speaking to the Observer, Dr Hamyar al Mahrouqi, Director of Awareness and Integrity Promotion, said that the fourth meeting of the GCC anti-corruption agencies holds special importance. “This fourth meeting of anti- corruption agencies in the AGCC holds greater importance as better cooperation and connectivity can enhance the functioning of these agencies in order to achieve better results”, said Al Mahrouqi.

Oman, being the Head of the GCC Committee, the two-day meeting began at the GCC Advisory Board of the Supreme Council Headquarters and was chaired by State Audit Institution (SAI), Oman. The meeting comes within the framework of periodic meetings conducted by these agencies. Official delegations from GCC states as well as a delegation from the GCC Secretariat-General are participating in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the preparation of procedural manuals as well as the feasibility of adopting an anti-corruption index for the GCC states.

“We wish to have a successful meeting to achieve cooperation between the member agencies and exchange of experiences in the relevant fields of the integrity protection and anti-corruption during the course of the meeting”, Mohammed Khamis al Hajry, Director-General for Legal Affairs at SAI, said.

“Oman gives careful consideration to participate actively with the GCC efforts aimed at evolving and developing the Gulf community.”

Salah Naf’a al Makhlafi, Director-General of the GCC Judiciary Economic Authority, delivered the GCC Secretariat-General’s speech through which he expressed thanks and appreciation to the Sultanate of Oman for hosting the meeting and to the SAI for preparation and organisation of the meeting. He also emphasised on the value addition through cooperation and sharing of experiences between the agencies responsible for integrity protection and anti- corruption in the Arab Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC).

The meeting also discussed the draft GCC Excellence Award in Integrity Protection and Anti-Corruption in the GCC countries as well as the working paper submitted by the Kuwait Anti -Corruption Authority on the development of joint GCC Integrity and Anti-Corruption regulations.

Furthermore, the meeting discussed the recommendations of the Gulf Workshop on International Experiences in Measuring Transparency, Integrity and Impact on Public Policies to Fight Corruption. The meeting will also set agenda of the fifth meeting of agencies responsible for integrity protection and anti-corruption in the GCC to be hosted by the Sultanate of Oman in September.

“The recommendations of the two-day meeting will be sent to the Heads of the Anti-Corruption Agencies of the GCC Countries which will be discussed in the upcoming meeting tentatively to be held in Muscat”, Dr Hamyar al Mahrouqi said.

