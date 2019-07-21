Arab Entrepreneurs Forum starts on Aug 7

SALALAH, JULY 21 – The fifth edition of the Arab Entrepreneurs Forum is set to attract pan-Arab participants and experts from many other countries. The forum has emerged as an important platform for entrepreneurs, policymakers and public and private sector organisations to give a boost to the small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The three-day forum will start from August 7.

The organising committee of the 5th Arab Entrepreneurs Forum announced the details of the forum at a press conference held at the Salalah Free Zone on Sunday. The press conference was addressed jointly by Amna Khadem al Awadi, Chairperson of the Organising Committee and the General Supervisor of the Forum; Mohammed al Ghassani, Director of the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Riyada) and Mohammed Ahmed Ja’boub, General Supervisor of the Music Tunes Initiative.

The hugely successful previous forums and positive feedback from the participants encouraged the forum organisers to go ahead with the fifth edition, said Amna al Awadi.

The event, according to Al Awadi, is part of the ongoing Salalah Tourism Festival (STF) and being organised under the theme of ‘Investment and renewable energy’.

The forum would have three sessions on renewable energy, it efficient use and role of investment in developing business sectors and successful experiences.

The Modern Talent Company, which is playing major part in the forum, will offer free training courses for youths. The event will have series of activities including an Omani Ensemble along with the participation of international performers.

Mohammed al Ghassani assured all possible support from Riyada to the forum and SMEs. He spoke about many new initiatives of the Riyada to boost the SME sector.

Mohammed Ja’boub, who is the External Relations Officer of the forum and the General Supervisor of the Omani Tunes Initiative, said promotional campaigns were going on in Arab and foreign countries, organisations and federations.

