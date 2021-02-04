Arab economic and social issues discussed

MUSCAT: The Sultanate on Thursday took part in the 107th session of the Arab League’s Economic and Social Council at the ministerial level.

Dr Said bin Mohammed al Saqri, Minister of Economy, represented the Sultanate at the virtual meeting.

The session reviewed a report of the Secretary-General on the Arab economic and social joint action. It also reviewed matters related to the economic and social files of the Arab League’s Council at the summit level in its forthcoming 31st session.

The session further discussed the General Agreement and the Arab Common Market for Electricity Agreement, besides the executive plan of the Arab Aquaculture Strategy (2018-2037). — ONA

Related