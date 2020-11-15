Arab Board of Health Specializations meets

Muscat: The Sultanate on Sunday took part in a meeting of the Executive Office of the Arab Board of Health Specializations (ABHS), held via video-conferencing and managed from Jordan, Amman with the participation of members of the ABHS Executive Office.

The Sultanate was representatives by Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, President of the ABHS Supreme Council.

Dr Al Saeedi praised the health workers in the Arab world and worldwide for their valued efforts and sacrifices.

The Minister of Health, President of the ABHS Supreme Council announced that the ABHS approved to grant honorary certificates to the ABHS physicians, who passed away while carrying out their duty.

Professor Omar Awadh al Rowas, ABHS Secretary-General reviewed the progress report of the work carried out by the Secretariat General of the Board during the past six months that included following up the implementation of the decisions issued by the Executive Office and the Supreme Council.

Al Rowas referred in his report to the work of the Arab Board amid COVID-19 pandemic, and the ABHS operational plan 2020.

The meeting approved the appointment of heads of academic units in the Secretariat General and discussed the placement of the assistant secretary-general.

Furthermore, the meeting touched on the suggestions submitted by the Secretary-General on the administrative organization in the Secretariat General, as well as some of the technical, and administrative works of the Board.

The Arab Board of Health Specializations has been formed by the Council of Arab Health Ministers in order to improve the health services and upgrade the scientific and practical competence of the health providers in the Arab states and members.

The current session of the Secretariat General is presided over by Professor Omar Awadh al Rowas, who is the first Omani to hold this position. Al Rowas has been elected as the ABHS Secretary-General by the Council of Arab Health Ministers in May 2019. –ONA