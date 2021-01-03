ARA sponsors digital studio in Al Buraimi

Staff Reporter

Muscat, Jan 3

In line with its strategy to support the development of the local communities it operates in, ARA Petroleum Oman B44 has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Education to sponsor a digital studio in Al Buraimi governorate.

ARA Petroleum Oman Block 44 is primarily a natural gas and condensate development in Oman wholly owned by ARA Petroleum LLC. The company is committed to implement CSR strategies that are in line with In-Country Value (ICV). Being in the oil and gas business, the entity drives an earnest endeavour to extend tangible support to the society.

The ‘ARA Digital Studio’ to be constructed in the Al Buraimi governorate will serve the educational sector by producing digital material related to the subject.

The MoU signing ceremony was held under the auspices of Dr Abdullah bin Khamis al busaidy, Education Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Education. Moosa Al Moosawi, DGM at ARA Petroleum Oman Block 44 and Dr Fathiya al saddi, Director-General of the Directorate General of the Ministry of Education in the Al Buraimi governorate signed the agreement.

A spokesperson for Ministry of Education said, “The digital studio will help the education sector in Buraimi enhance the general and digital learning experience. We want to express our sincere gratitude to Ara Petroleum for creating a positive change in the society. By contributing to education sector Ara Petroleum has taken a step in the right direction.”

Related