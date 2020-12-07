AQAR employees respond to appeal for blood donation

MUSCAT: In the last few weeks, appeals had been made for urgent donations of blood to specific blood banks in the Sultanate.

The latest appeal came from the Department of Blood Banks Services (DBBS) who said in a statement that “The Central Blood Bank in Baushar is in urgent need… of blood donors of the (A+, O+) groups due to low level of stock of the two types.”

In a statement made last week, Dr Zainab bint Salim al Araimi, Director of Blood Bank Services at the Ministry of Health, said that on a given week, the blood bank needs anything around 500 to 700 units and it was pointed out in previous reports that the supply is not at par with the requirement.

To help address this concern, AQAR, a subsidiary of Al Khonji Invest LLC, has rallied its team who went out of their way and responded to the humanitarian call.

In a statement, AQAR said, “Realizing that blood supply was in decline, the company decided to organize a Blood Drive to provide patients in Oman life-saving blood products during these challenging times.”

Coinciding with the National Day, employees of the company headed to Bowsher Blood Bank leading them are the Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the company.

“The blood donation highlights the company’s commitment and contribution to the community. Moreover, it represents our duty towards Omani society,” the company statement said.

They added that the donation was also a way for the staff to subtly celebrate Oman’s 50th National Day of the Renaissance.

With the blood supply still in decline, the team hoped that their simple humanitarian action will inspire others to follow suit and help shape up the blood bank in the country and save not only the citizens but the expats who are in need of the life-saving blood.

AQAR was created in 2010 as the new name and identity of one of Muscat’s longest established real estate companies, Al Khonji Real Estate & Development SAOC.