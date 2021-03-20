Approvals of promotions now via Invest Easy portal

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 20 –

Applications for promotional offers and discounts, as well as approvals of marketing materials and advertising brochures may now be submitted via the Invest Easy portal of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP).

In a statement, the Ministry stressed that this new feature will add to the ease of doing business in the Sultanate in line with the broader goals of Oman 2040 Vision.

In addition to digitizing public services, the new feature is also in line with Sultanate’s obligations under various regional and international agreements.

Commenting on this improvement, Amal bint Abdullah al Fahdia, Head of Commercial Licences Department at the Department of Commercial Affairs at MoCIIP said: “The Invest Easy portal has been created to facilitate the establishing of commercial and industrial projects, supporting the import and export activities and saving the time and efforts of the investors. Hence, by adding this new service to the portal, the requests to hold promotional offers, discounts, marketing cards and advertising brochures will be received electronically along with attaching and uploading the required documents via Sanad offices or online self-service through the portal.