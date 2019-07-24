Apply for visa only through official website, says ROP

Muscat: To avoid being victims to fraud and enable hassle-free entry into the Sultanate, the Royal Oman Police has advised applicants to get visas directly from its website.

In an online statement on Wednesday, the ROP said, “getting the electronic visa from ROP’s official website will prevent you from exposing yourself to the risks of unauthorised fake websites”.

In March last, the ROP announced that visa applications will be received electronically via the Royal Oman Police website.

The e-Visa project aims to keep pace with modern technology, facilitate procedures and simplify the process of obtaining visas.

According to an announcement made later, the ROP said that the eVisa system will use a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) feature for applications in the sponsored visa category.

PKI is a digital feature that is used to authenticate eServices in Oman. It allows sponsors to log on to the eVisa system and upload information as it provides a high level of confidentiality by using an eID, or mobile ID.

PKI is a secure way to confirm the identity of the visa sponsor or his agent. It is already in use in different e.Oman government services, and is part of the sultanate’s digital strategy.

Applicants can register in the visa system by visiting https://evisa.rop.gov.om, where they are required to register as a user, before accessing the system using e-mail and submit the authorisation request. They then must attach all required documents.