Applications to be received from November 1

The committee on Job Security System (JSS) called upon private sector employees entitled to JSS benefits, whose services were terminated beyond their will, to apply for the benefits via the portal of the Ministry of Labour, the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) and the website of the General Federation of Oman Trade Unions.

The applications will be received from November 1 and the benefits will be given out on dates of monthly pensions, said the Ministry of Labour.

The benefits will be disbursed to those who are entitled on monthly basis, the committee confirmed, emphasising on the importance of applying the conditions of disbursement to the entitled persons. Aiming at facilitating the process, an electronic system has been designed to help the applicants know their entitlement without the need to go to the headquarters of the authorities concerned, abiding by the precautionary measures in the light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The authorities represented by the Ministry of Labour and PASI worked to develop practical frameworks to ensure the achievement of goals and contribute in supporting this initiative. They designed the system to ensure the availability of job security for workers in various sectors, especially with the increasing impact of the economic crises in general and the effects of the pandemic on the labour market in particular. The system contributes in ensuring the necessary and appropriate care for those who lost their jobs for any reason and to guarantee a decent life to them and their families, as well as training and assisting them in finding another job opportunity.

Stemming from the principle of complementarity of roles in activating this national project, the authorities concerned with the implementation of the system have been identified as per the nature of their tasks.

