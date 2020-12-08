Applications invited for those who wish to work as foster-father

The Ministry of Social Development announced plans to conduct a training programme for those who wish to work as a foster-father.

A source at the ministry said that the foster-fathers would be responsible for taking care of young orphans at the childcare centres, where they have to supervises the boys over 12 years of age and have been transferred to youth integration homes distributed in Muscat and other governorates.

Those willing to get the position will have to pass through a special contract system and must register for the programme within five days from Tuesday. The source confirmed that the selection would be done on merit, as registration only is not the criterion for getting a contract. The right candidate will receive a monthly reward of RO 500.

According to the ministry source, children raised at childhood care centres are trained to develop their personality and general abilities.

Currently, there is a foster-father who has been appointed for each of these homes to supervise the wards. He follows them up until they get their own homes through the housing programme in cooperation with the Ministry of Housing.

Through its announcement, the ministry clarified the conditions for occupying the position of the foster father. His academic qualification should not be less than the general diploma or its equivalent, the applicant should not be a retired citizen from the public, private or from the military and security authorities. He should be of a good conduct and medically fit for service. He should be ready to accept the conditions and tasks necessary for the foster father in accordance with the terms of the contract and should be in the age group of 40-50 years.

Some other conditions include, the candidates not been sentenced to an imprisonment for a felony or punishment for a crime involving dishonour or breach of trust, and to accept full-time work and residence in youth integration homes in accordance with the terms of the contract.

The ministry said preference is there for those having qualification, certificates, experiences, or interests in the educational, religious, social and psychological fields, or those who have contributions in the voluntary field.

The childhood care centres are social institutions which provide care to orphan children and those in need of care. It works as one of the departments of the General Directorate of Family Development at the Ministry of Social Development. The centre provides a range of integrated and comprehensive services with the aim of helping children integrate into society and have a decent life.

The centre follows the villages system, which is a system comprising 24 neighbouring houses. Each house accommodates 4-6 children Each house has a substitute mother or a foster mother who takes care of these children, raises them and serve them just as her own children. The philosophy of this social project is based on caring for orphans and helping them approach family and community life.

