Applications for Job Security Fund benefits to be received from Nov 1

Muscat: The committee overseeing the implementation of the job security system issued under Royal Decree No. (202/2020) called on all those whose services are terminated for reasons beyond their will in the private sector, wishing to benefit from the fund if they meet the conditions for entitlement, to submit an application for disbursement through the electronic portals of the Ministry of Labour , the Public Authority for Social Security, and the website of the General Federation of Omani Workers.

Applications shall be received from the first of November of the current year and the benefit will be disbursed to those who are entitled on the monthly payment dates, the Committee confirmed, emphasizing on the importance of applying the conditions of disbursement to the entitled cases. Aiming at facilitating the process, an electronic system has been designed in this aspect to help the applicants know their entitlement without the need to go to the headquarters of the concerned authorities, abiding by the precautionary measures in light of the Coronavirus (Covid 19) pandemic,

The competent authorities represented by the MoL and PASI worked to develop practical frameworks that ensure the achievement of goals and contribute to supporting this symbiotic initiative. They designed the system to ensure the availability of job security for workers in various sectors, especially with the increasing impacts of the economic crises in general and the effects of the Corona pandemic (Covid 19) on the labor market in particular. The system contributes to ensuring the necessary and appropriate care for those who lost their job for reasons against their and to guarantee a decent life to them and their families, as well as training and assisting them in searching for another job opportunity.

From the principle of complementarity of roles in activating this national project, the authorities concerned with the implementation of the system have been identified as per the nature of their tasks. The Ministry of Labor registers the applications, helps in offering suitable work opportunities, identifying training needs. In addition, it follows up with institutions that are pushed by circumstances to terminate the services of their employees. PASI, however, is concerned with disbursing benefits to those who are entitled, collecting contributions and amounts related to system resources, and investing system funds.