Application for Barka homes to begin soon

Barka Integrated Residential Project, an initiative to offer better housing to Omani citizens, is getting ready at the Sabsuk area. According to the Ministry of Housing, online application for allotment of the houses will soon begin.

Being constructed on an area of 350,000 square metres in Barka, the project which has already garnered the name ‘city of the future’ aims to offer 1,000 houses to eligible citizens.

The project will have all basic amenities including parks, pedestrian friendly streets and other facilities that will be managed by facilities management company.

Speaking to the Observer on the sidelines of the Arab Housing Day celebrations, Maryam al Shehhi, Director of Real Estate Development Centre, Ministry of Housing, said similar projects will be executed in other parts of the country to help Omanis who are in the land allotment wait-list.

“Barka Integrated Residential Project is a different approach of the government to help citizens own a house rather than waiting for the land, and initially we will offer over 1,000 housing units comprising apartments, villas and town houses with all the facilities in Sabsuk in Barka,” Maryam said.

Barka Integrated Residential Project is the first

such project being developed in cooperation with the Supreme Council of Planning and the Ministry of Housing, and the construction of this pilot project is taken care by Al Adrak Trading and Contracting Company LLC.

“This project gives the citizens free choice of having their houses instead of going for land. The government provides subsidy on the houses in the project and will soon start soliciting applications,” said Al Shehhi.

Located off the Muscat Expressway, citizens residing in governorates of Muscat and South Al Batinah can apply for the houses.

