Apple TV+ competitor HBO Max launching in 2020

AT&T and Warner Media has revealed that forthcoming streaming service HBO Max will be launched in May 2020 for $15 per month, the same price as HBO but with more TV shows and movies. According to The Hollywood reporter, HBO Max will be filled with 10,000 hours of programming from across the media conglomerate’’s divisions including TV hits like Friends, Big Bang Theory and South Park, Warner Bros. films like The Joker, the full HBO catalogue and originals like Ansel Elgort drama Tokyo Vice, a Grease spinoff and a Gossip Girl sequel. HBO Max will also be available for free to existing HBO subscribers, this will help AT&T compete with similar promotions being offered for Apple TV+ and Disney+.

Related