Apple to unveil AR headsets, iPhone SE 2 in 2020

Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple is preparing to release the iPhone SE 2, a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020.

Kuo expects Apple to team up with third parties to create the first batch of AR headsets, TheNextWeb reported.

The iPhone SE will arrive in the first quarter of next year and will have an iPhone 8-inspired design structure and will run on the latest A13 chip.

The new iPad Pro models will be launched in the first quarter and will reportedly come with a rear-facing 3D Time-of-Flight sensor for increased accuracy in depth-of-field photography.

