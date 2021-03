BERLIN: US tech giant Apple said on Wednesday it planned to invest more than one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in Germany and open Europe’s biggest research facility on mobile wireless semiconductors and software.

Apple said it would make Munich its “European Silicon Design Centre”, creating hundreds of new jobs at a facility for 5G and wireless technologies.

“I couldn’t be more excited for everything our Munich engineering teams will discover — from exploring the new frontiers of 5G technology, to a new generation of technologies,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

“Munich has been a home to Apple for four decades,” he added.

Apple has had a base in Munich since 1981 and now has hundreds of engineers developing microchips at its centres in southern Germany.

The latest investment in the region would “exceed one billion euros in the next three years alone”. It added that the planned new facility in Munich, slated to open in 2022, would host “Apple’s growing cellular unit, and Europe’s largest R&D site for mobile wireless semiconductors and software”.

— AFP