Apple releases video shot by Omani photographer

MUSCAT: Commissioned by Apple, the Omani photographer Ahmed al Mawali has shot a video (using iPhone) about the traditional supermarkets in Oman. The video was released on the official account of Apple. iPhone photographers around the world had shared their best photos for the Shot on iPhone Challenge, capturing remarkable moments with the world’s most popular camera. The 10 selected winners will be featured on billboards in select cities, in Apple retail stores and online. The winning shots came from a range of models, from iPhone XS Max to iPhone 7, showcasing the quality of cameras across the line.

