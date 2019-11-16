Apple introduces 16-inch MacBook Pro with retina display

Apple last week unveiled an all-new 16-inch MacBook Pro with up to 80 per cent faster performance. Featuring a 16-inch Retina Display, latest 8-core processors, up to 64GB of memory, next-generation graphics with up to 8GB of VRAM and a new advanced thermal design, MacBook Pro is available through Apple Authorised Resellers and will come soon to stores around the world, the company said in a statement. “With its brilliant 16-inch Retina display, 8-core processors, next-gen pro graphics, even better thermal design, new Magic Keyboard, six-speaker sound system, 100Wh battery, up to 8TB of storage and 64GB of fast memory, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the world’s best pro notebook,” said Tom Boger, Apple’s senior director of Mac and iPad Product Marketing.

The new MacBook Pro doubles the SSD storage to 512GB and 1TB on standard configurations. And for the first time, MacBook Pro can be configured with a staggering 8TB of storage — the largest SSD ever in a notebook. Featuring a new Magic Keyboard, the 16-inch MacBook Pro also includes a six-speaker sound system, longer battery life, Touch Bar, Touch ID, the Force Touch trackpad and the Apple T2 Security Chip. Featuring a resolution of 3072×1920 and a higher pixel density of 226 ppi, the 16-inch Retina display delivers nearly 6 million pixels and an even more immersive front-of-screen experience.

The new Magic Keyboard also features a physical Escape key and an inverted — “T” arrangement for the arrow keys — along with Touch Bar and Touch ID — for a keyboard that delivers the best typing experience ever on a Mac notebook. The MacBook Pro features new AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics — the first 7nm mobile discrete GPUs for pro users.

Related