Science Tech 

Apple granted patent for virtual MacBook speakers

Oman Observer

Apple has been granted a new patent for virtual speakers in MacBook that can simulate sounds from anywhere in the room, making the users feel as if the sound is coming from a different place than loudspeakers. According to a report, it’s a virtual acoustic system that works by using “crosstalk cancelling” technology which is a similar technique to noise-cancellation found in Apple AirPods Pro. Crosstalk refers to the overlapping sound waves that the ears receive from the left and right channels of a speaker. The effect is to allow audio signals to contain “spatial cues” that let a sound be positioned virtually in a space. Apple has been granted a patent on the Crosstalk technology by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

You May Also Like

Social media: Time to add some filters?

Midhun Raj Comments Off on Social media: Time to add some filters?

Apple CEO breathes new life into old iPhones

Oman Observer Comments Off on Apple CEO breathes new life into old iPhones

Razer Phone promises to be a gaming beast with 120Hz display, 8 GB RAM

Oman Observer Comments Off on Razer Phone promises to be a gaming beast with 120Hz display, 8 GB RAM