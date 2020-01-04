Apple granted patent for virtual MacBook speakers

Apple has been granted a new patent for virtual speakers in MacBook that can simulate sounds from anywhere in the room, making the users feel as if the sound is coming from a different place than loudspeakers. According to a report, it’s a virtual acoustic system that works by using “crosstalk cancelling” technology which is a similar technique to noise-cancellation found in Apple AirPods Pro. Crosstalk refers to the overlapping sound waves that the ears receive from the left and right channels of a speaker. The effect is to allow audio signals to contain “spatial cues” that let a sound be positioned virtually in a space. Apple has been granted a patent on the Crosstalk technology by the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Related