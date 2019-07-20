Science Tech 

Apple adding 59 new emojis to its keyboard

Oman Observer

In a bid to bring more diversity to its keyboards, Apple is rolling out 59 new emojis to its keyboard for iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches this fall. In a major update to the “couples holding hands” emoji, users would now be able to select any combination of skin tone, to personalise the people holding hands, opening up more than 75 possible combinations, the iPhone-maker wrote in a blog-post on last Tuesday. Furthermore, introducing more disability-themed emojis, Apple keyboards would now have a new guide dog, an ear with a hearing aid, wheelchairs, a prosthetic arm and a prosthetic leg as well. The new emojis would be made available this fall with a free software update on Apple devices.

