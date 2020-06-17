CORONAVIRUS Main 

Appeal to donate convalescent plasma.

Samuel Kutty

MUSCAT: The ministry of health has made an appeal again on Wednesday to people, who have recovered from Covid-19, to donate plasma.

“Contribute to saving lives by donating convalescent plasma”, the ministry said in an online appeal.

The ministry started clinical trials involving transfusions of blood plasma in the middle of April from survivors of coronavirus into patients who have severe symptoms of the pandemic in a bid to treat the illness.

As many as 33 employees in the Muscat Municipality donated blood plasma to help current Covid-19 patients.

