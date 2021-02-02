App to help ease radiology tests

MUSCAT, FEB 2 – Health specialists have come out with a mobile application ‘Radiology simple guide’ to upgrade the level of professionalism among the health workers. The application has been developed and designed by a group of experts including Dr Ishaq bin Sulaiman al Salmi, Radiology Specialist in the Royal Hospital, Dr Iman bin Mohammed al Hadidi, Radiology Specialist in the Directorate-General of Health Services in Muscat Governorate, and Abdulaziz bin Bader al Salmi, Programming Technician.

The application is for those who are interested in MRI on reading and analysing various types of MRI. The application targets all the trainees and specialists of the discipline along with oncologists, gynaecologists and obstetricians. To begin with, the app focuses on training the users on reading and analysing radiation in the pelvis area. Producing similar programmes for the chest X-ray is in progress in cooperation with Dr Rashid al Amiri, consultant at the Royal Hospital, as well as for the prostate IMR. The future plan is to produce at least 10 various programmes including the most frequent radiology tests used. Many components have been added to the app such as an introduction in IMR, reading pelvis IMR, introduction to the most common diseases in the pelvis area with images, and factual reports to assist the beginners. The information of the app is being displayed in an innovative feature that simulates the realistic work environment adopted in reading the radiation. Also, the app improves the professional performance of the users and reduces making mistakes in reading the radiation. The application can be downloaded in both the androids and iPhones via the following links: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.radiologysimpleguide.app

https://apps.apple.com/om/app/radiology-simple-guide/id1537300225?l=ar

