App launched for healthcare services

It is possible now to access medical care remotely in the Sultanate through a mobile phone application. The application is equipped with suggesting area-wise healthcare facilities and online medical evaluation of patients.

Ridha bin Juma al Saleh, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, launched the app at the OCCI headquarters in Ruwi. ‘Your Doctor by Your Side’ enables people to find doctors and medical facitlities at any time and place in the Sultanate.

The opening ceremony included a welcome speech by the project founder, Khalil al Aghbary, in which he said, “There is no doubt that health information technology sector is on the threshold of great growth, stimulated by the increase in demand for modern technologies, especially those related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the steady growth in the technology infrastructure. From this standpoint, it was necessary to keep pace with this digital boom, strive to achieve patient safety and improve the quality of services provided to society.”

He expressed pride in being an Omani company that created this smart application.

The application shows a map of the Sultanate marking all healthcare establishments; hospitals, health complexes and centres, clinics, pharmacies, in addition to mobile health services such as consultation and emergency.

The application includes seven sections. The first section shows the basic data of healthcare facilities including pharmacies, opticians and medical laboratories. The second is for consultations which allow patients or users to conduct an online conversation with doctors with the provision of sending photos if required.

The third section is a window for medical practitioners to register themselves for consultation. The fourth has other health professionals such as nurses and physiotherapists to provide continuous and comprehensive care and follow-up.

The fifth section is dedicated to life coaches carrying out conversations with patients based on trust and confidentiality to help them identify themselves, define their goals and eventually encourage them to make a drastic change in life. Section six is designed for emergency doctors, which will provide quick assistance by showing a list of the nearest paramedics, doctors, hospitals or ambulances.

The seventh section is more educational, which includes awareness videos and guidance intended to teach individuals how to handle medical emergencies. It also includes some reliable health publications and announcements from the Ministry of Health or external health organisations.

The project will also teach users how to provide home healthcare to patients who underwent surgeries or those suffering from bedsores.

The project is aimed at raising general awareness among the community members, and to facilitate access to health data and services, and provide information on the health services required for tourists and visitors in the Sultanate, in addition to keeping abreast with technological development in health services. Its vision is to create a larger health platform in the Sultanate, that hosts all government and private health services. It will save time and effort for health services seekers.

