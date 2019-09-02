APICORP records net profit of $70.4m for H1 2019

The Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation (APICORP), a multilateral development financial institution, announced its half-year results for the six months ended June 30, 2019. According to the results, gross operating income for the period stood at $184.1 million, while net profit reached $70.4 million. Compared to the same period last year, these results represent an improvement of 30 per cent and 10 per cent in the corporation’s recurring income, respectively.

The primary drivers for the increase in revenue were the company’s Corporate Finance and Treasury business lines, which grew by 44 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively. Moreover, the company’s efficiency ratio improved to 22.3 per cent for the period, down from 27.4 per cent for the 2018 financial year.

APICORP was established in 1974 by an international treaty between the ten Arab oil exporting countries, including the Sultanate of Oman. It aims to support and foster the development of the Arab world’s energy sector and petroleum industries. APICORP makes equity investments and provides project finance, trade finance, advisory and research.

Over the period, APICORP’s balance sheet grew 6.2 per cent to reach $7.4 billion as a result of the growth in the size of its Corporate Finance and Treasury portfolios which was funded by an increase in owners’ equity and boosting external funding sources through several funding transactions. These transactions saw maturity beyond two years now comprising 40 per cent of the company’s total liabilities and shareholders’ equity, up from 33 per cent in December 2018.

Excluding the $86.7m from the sale of its equity stake in National Petroleum Services (NPS), APICORP’s gross operating income improved comparatively by 30 per cent in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Ahmed Ali Attiga, Chief Executive Officer, APICORP, said: “Our results for the first half of 2019 affirm the effectiveness of APICORP’s business strategy in diversifying its business and related activities in addition to expanding its partner base. We improved our recurring income in gross operating income and net income compared to the same period last year. Despite challenging market conditions, we also successfully completed six medium-term funding transactions worth $1.4 billion from international markets. These achievements speak to the strength of our position as a trusted financial partner to the region’s energy industry. Looking ahead, we remain committed to exploring new opportunities and providing our partners with innovative solutions which support their development goals, all while continuing to spearhead the energy industry’s rapidly evolving reinvention and transformation through projects that emphasise sustainable, socially responsible development.”

