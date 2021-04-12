Anxiety, realism and creativity…

The third wave of the coronavirus has been creating chaos with people’s lives and you must have noticed that more and more of people from your inner circle are reporting symptoms of Covid-19 or being diagnosed with it.

Came across mothers who were training children on maintaining household accounts and even preparing their children to face hard situations without their parents just in case. Expect the unexpected.

It is the day to day stories that have urged parents to do so. The anxiety along with realism has made parents realise that it is better to be prepared for the adversity that could or might happen.

Sometimes it is the seasonal flu and other times it is Covid with all the symptoms; for one person it was failing to sense the aroma of the spices, for someone else it was the body pain. Many went through it staying at home and being in isolation and recovered too. In some cases the ending was not a happy one.

People who did not expect it had to face it. The feeling of vulnerability has caught on but fact is we need inner strength more than ever.

The information flow has been high and that meant information that was factual yet there is other content that did not have credibility. Information too is responsibility because it is this information that becomes the base for decisions.

Not many people are going to be inclined towards research and analysis to find out the truth.

Last week it was announced that the Government Communication Centre and Oman vs Corona account dealt with more than 70 coronavirus-related rumours between March 2020 and March 2021.

The best steps we can take right now are practicing caution and building immunity.

Developing fear does not help because it only causes stress and hinders life. Life must go on. Whether it is working or studying remotely life must go on.

Children on the other hand are losing precious time where they should be developing communication and fitness skills in addition to knowledge. Sports activities have almost come to a complete standstill.

Parents have to think of innovative ways to handle safe extracurricular activities for their children. Zoom has been a boon as today more and more training classes are available online from different parts of the world. It has also created an opportunity in Oman as well to attend online classes whichever part of the country you are located at.

Mankind throughout generations have evolved due to innovations. Maybe at times we had gone overboard and resulted in everything we seem to suffer from today. However, the fact is if there is a problem there is a solution.

It is this solution we need to collectively look for to overcome the challenges that have come about due to one crisis — Covid-19.

Last year in March we had begun to talk about breaking the chain and to bring down the curve. We do not seem to use these words anymore. We seemed to have lost the energy and focus on this battle between the world and Covid-19.

Let boredom not catch up with us. Let us revive and bolster the courage we need to face this challenge. Let us hold onto a vision where everyone can move about safely and fearlessly but until then let us be cautious.

People talk about that pandemic can be around but the fact is the world has faced many pandemics before and mankind did survive.

So caution first then innovation is what is needed to recover physically and economically. All we have to do is believe it is possible.