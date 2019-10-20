Anti-austerity protesters fill streets of Lebanon for 4th day

BEIRUT: Thousands of anti-austerity protesters took to the streets across Lebanon for a fourth straight day on Sunday as they demanded the resignation of the government over the poor state of the economy.

In central Beirut, the mood was fiery and festive, with protesters of all ages waving flags and chanting for revolution outside upmarket retailers and banks that had their store fronts smashed in by rioters the night before.

Around the country, protesters marched and blocked roads to keep the momentum going despite gunmen loyal to the Amal movement appearing with firearms to scare them away.

The latest unrest was sparked by anger over the rising cost of living and new tax plans, including a fee on WhatsApp calls, which was quickly retracted after protests – the biggest in decades – broke out.

In an attempt to appease demonstrators, Lebanon’s finance minister announced following a meeting with Prime Minister Saad al Hariri that they had agreed on a final budget that did not include any additional taxes or fees.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said in a tweet there would be a “reassuring solution” to the economic crisis.

The protests followed a build-up in grievances over perceived government corruption, mismanagement of funds and a failure to address high unemployment.

Further pressure was put on Hariri late on Saturday when Maronite Christian leader Samir Geagea announced that his Lebanese Forces party would withdraw its four ministers from the government and called for the formation of a new one.

“We have reached the conclusion that this government is powerless to take the steps needed to save the country from worsening financial and economic conditions,” Geagea said in a televised address.

No leader was spared protesters’ ire, creating a rare unity in a country riven by sectarianism.

At night, patriotic songs blared from loudspeakers in Beirut and fireworks exploded over a sea of people dancing and singing, holding banners reading “unite against corrupt politicians”.

