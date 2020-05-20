Annual vacation rescheduled for Indian schools in Oman

Muscat: The Board of Directors, Indian Schools Oman has decided to reschedule the annual vacation for the staff and students of Indian Schools to December 2020 for a period of one month, in light of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown.

The decision has been taken in order to optimize the academic year for maximum productivity while also ensuring maximum benefit to parents and students, offering better prospects for travel during the annual break, a press release said.

Consequently, the schools shall continue online classes during the months of June and July with a short term-break of one week from June 29 to July 2, 2020. However, there will be no online classes conducted during the Eid holidays.

The schools intend to make optimum use of the lockdown period by providing students with informative modules pertaining to different topics in the syllabus.

Students will be given opportunities to showcase their diversified talents in different domains through online cultural and art competitions. Efforts are also ongoing to facilitate creativity among students through online means of displaying their skills.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Indian schools in Oman have been able to ensure academic continuity. Classes for the new academic year started in the first week of April by all schools.

Currently, online coaching and follow-ups are being carried out for different

classes by all the 21 Indian Schools across the Sultanate.