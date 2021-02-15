Annual Al Bashayer Camel Racing Festival kicks off

Muscat, Feb 15 – The Annual Al Bashayer Camel Racing Festival kicked off in excellent conditions, with big fields of Juvenile, Two-Year-Old camels featuring across 20 rounds split between morning and afternoon events.

Among the impressive winners was the locally owned and trained ‘Shahin’, for Salim bin Hamed al Malki. Twice a winner in the UAE prior to her win yesterday, the potential superstar is immaculately bred according to Al Malki, being the offspring of a Royal Family bred sire, and from an immensely popular locally bred dam side. “Bloodlines are everything in camel racing’’, said the elated owner, “and this one is typical of the family. As a three-time juvenile winner, she will now contest the Final in the afternoon, and be set for premier events throughout the Sultanate and the region. She deserves her shot at the best races on what she has done so far.” The young star went on to victory in the afternoon round for a perfect result.

With the large number of participants of course not all were winners, and youthful Sharqiya handler Mohammed al Jaharhi exemplified the positive side of finishing ‘out of the money’ when he explained that his team of three juveniles, “would have learned a lot from the experience of racing in ‘hot’ company, and their fitness and race-day education will have them primed for better efforts in the future.”

Day One RESULTS

Juvenile – Two-Year-Olds

Morning Round

Round 1: Camel name : Mofoadh, Owner: Khamis bin Rashid al Rwashidi. Time : 6:03

Round 2: Shahin, Owner: Jummah bin Ali al Rabibi. Time : 6:05 minutes

Round 3: Obrah, Owner: Abdaluziz bin Salim al Gilani. Time: 6:06

Round 4: Alshamkh, Owner: Ghalib bin Ali al Yahmidi. Time : 6:10

Round 5: Shahin, Owner: Salim bin Hamed al Malki. Time: 6:08

Round 6: Aryam, Owner Saleh bin Eid al Ganobi. Time: 6:07

Round 7: Kirah, Rams bin Hamed al Wahaibi

Juvenile – Two-Year-Olds: Afternoon Round Main Event

Round 5: Shahin, Time 6:09

Round 6: Al Shayiba, Owner Hamood bin Hadoob al Amri, Time 6:11

The festival continues on Tuesday, with 13 Three-Year-Old rounds commencing at 7 am in the morning.