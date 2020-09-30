Anger after police cremate gang-abuse victim

NEW DELHI: Indian police were accused on Wednesday of cremating the body a teenaged Dalit woman against her family’s wishes after she died following an alleged gang-rape by four upper-caste men — the latest sexual assault to shock the country. The 19-year-old from India’s marginalised Dalit community was left paralysed following a brutal attack two weeks ago in fields outside a village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. She was found lying in a pool of blood after going missing while collect fodder outside her home village of Bool Gahri. The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was later taken to hospital in New Delhi, around 200 kilometres away, but died on Tuesday from her injuries.

