Anderson out of Ireland Test with Roy to make debut

LONDON: James Anderson has been ruled out of England’s four-day Test against Ireland at Lord’s starting on Wednesday but World Cup star Jason Roy will make his debut.

Opening bowler Anderson has failed to recover from the right calf injury he sustained when playing for his county Lancashire against Durham on July 2.

“Jimmy will continue to be assessed” ahead of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on August 1, an England and Wales Cricket Board statement said on Tuesday.

Chief selector Ed Smith stated when naming the squad last week that England’s record wicket-taker would not be risked ahead of the Ashes series if there were any lingering doubts over his injury.

Bowling resources have already been stretched by side strains sustained by Mark Wood and Jofra Archer in the recent World Cup victory over New Zealand.

Warwickshire paceman Olly Stone will make his Test debut in Anderson’s absence, with World Cup-winning batsman Roy also playing his first Test after featuring in 84 one-day internationals.

England will play two spinners in Jack Leach and Moeen Ali in an attack led by Stuart Broad, with uncapped all-rounder Lewis Gregory missing out from the original 13-man squad.

Test skipper Root, speaking at Lord’s on Tuesday, said Anderson could have played against Ireland but stressed that England did not want to take any chances with their prize asset ahead of a five-Test Ashes series.

“Jimmy probably would have been able to get through this Test match but (it’s) just making sure that he’s absolutely ready,” Root explained.

“We thought the last thing we want is him carrying a niggle going into a series so we tried to be sensible about it and give him as much time to be 100 per cent going into that series — a five-match series. So we’re very confident that he’ll be fit (for the Ashes).”

Roy impact

The powerful Roy will open the innings, as he did during the World Cup, even though he is a middle-order batsman in first-class cricket.

“With Jason, we want him to be himself, express himself and trust his instincts as much as possible,” Root said. — AFP

England team to play Ireland: Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, Jack Leach.