Ancient tales retold-2

The events of this legend take place in Yemen before Islam at the end of the Himyarite’s reign (around 525 AD). The kingdom of Saba’ (Sheba in English) was famous for being a prosperous nation of traders, controlling the routes of the frankincense and spice in Arabia and Ethiopia.

Saba’ was also famous for its dam that controlled the flow of the river Arim and irrigated its capital Ma’rib. Many considered it an engineering wonder of the ancient world. So, what’s the story behind the famous dam breach that caused its destruction and the scatter of Saba’? The story starts with Tareefa the soothsayer who had a bad dream. In it she saw a huge cloud that spread over Yemen and was bursting with thunder and lightning that burned everything under it. She woke up terrified and decided to head straight to the king to share her vision. On her way to the palace accompanied by her servant Sinan, she saw three gerbils standing on their hind legs and covering their eyes with their tiny feet.

Tareefa sat nearby and followed suit, covering her eyes with her hands and ordering Sinan to inform her when they stop. When he did, she continued her way to the palace to find a turtle flipped on its shell, trying to get back to its feet by pushing its tail on the ground and causing a mess. Tareefa watched anxiously until the turtle finally succeeded in her mission and got back to the water. The soothsayer reached the King’s palace and was at once admitted to his presence. She shared her dream and the signs she saw on her way that only had one explanation: an inevitable catastrophe. She ordered the king to go to the dam at once and watch out for the rats. If he finds them digging the dam and rolling down great boulders, then her prophecy would be fulfilled.

When the king saw her prediction, he went back to her and asked when the flood would hit. Tareefa estimated it to be within seven years. Much later, the king also had a dream of the flood and decided to flee the kingdom with his family, leaving the rest of his subjects behind to face their own fate. Afraid of being judged by his cowardice, he orchestrated a sly exit and invited everyone to a feast. He ordered his son Malik to pick an argument with him while feasting and imitate every move he did.

When the king slapped his son to be slapped back, his innocuous subjects begged him to forgive the wrongdoing. Seizing the golden opportunity, the king announced that he’ll go away and sell his possessions to whoever interested. After the sale and being gnawed by guilt, the king decided to share the news of the flood prediction. The subjects beseeched the wisdom of his brother Imran the soothsayer who recommended countries that they could flee to. So out of the ten tribes that fled Yemen, six settled in the Gulf region (including the Azd tribe in Oman and the Aws and Khazraj in Saudi) and the rest went to Iraq and Levant. The flood of Arim caused the displacement of 50,000 people around the Arabian Peninsula. It was mentioned in the Holy Quran in the Sura of Sa’ba as a reminder of being grateful to God’s blessings at all times. Next week, I’ll be relating another legend that involves a great queen and a cunning man.