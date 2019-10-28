An unforgetable night with the gipsy kings

The Gipsy Kings By André Reyes”, a break-away group from the original legendary 1970s band, with their distinctive blend of salsa, rumba and pop in a compelling flamenco fusion, are presenting, “Tour Gipsy Unidos” in the Gulf this Autumn. The Muscat show was due to start at 8pm on Saturday 26th October in the largest indoor auditorium in the Middle East, the 3,300 seater, New Theatre at the Oman Conference and Exhibition Centre.

With a mixture of nationalities turning up to the venue at 7.30pm – this is Muscat after all, where concert-goers expect punctuality – the auditorium was barely half full and rumour had it that organisers, ”Brite Act Middle East” had sold few tickets. People waited and waited as the minutes ticked by, from 8.15pm until 8.45pm when the frustrated punters began a slow protest hand-clap. There was no support band – surprising considering the local “guests” who were to appear – and not even an explanation by way of an apology.

At 9pm members of the Rhythm section did finally file on stage and opened with a big, electronic instrumental number which was immediately impressive and engaging. It was a promising start, then on walked the four Big Gypsies each with guitars. André Reyes himself is a dapper fifty-one-year-old singer from Arles though originally of Catalan gypsy stock, who has gathered three talented young family members into his line-up.

The minor Latin pop-star of the 1990s, José ‘Chico’ Castillo was recruited as a portly MC front-man, but spent the two-hour set asking the audience if they were having a good time – even before the session had started – saying “We love you, Oman”, and taking selfies. While charming at first, his encouraging the audience to clap along to everything eventually became irritating and superfluous.

The flamenco guitarist, David ‘Mario’ Reyes played a stunningly high and fast virtuoso solo in the second instrumental number, and continued to do so throughout the evening. Interestingly, three out of six guitarists, including the Bass, were left handed! It was followed by the gorgeous, rich, expressive voice of André Reyes, the Gipsy King himself in a haunting cover of Julio Iglesias’, “Por un Amor de una Mujer”.

The first local guest of the evening was already called up to join in the refrain of their 1982 hit, ”Djobi Djoba”. It was Muscat’s own Latin and Soul singer, Thanae, tonight resplendent in red and in fine voice, rocking the house with the rhythmic dance number. Another slow, mournful ballad followed, sung by André with singer/guitarist, Souen Reyes in a beautiful duet, and lightening fretwork solos which gained a rousing applause for Mario.

The next concession to local taste, Mr Castillo improvised on “Habibi” and encouraged everyone to hold up their phones in a torch-sway, obligatory now at pop concerts it seems, to the popular Gipsy King classic, “A tu Vera”.

In a change of mood, the intoxicating ‘91 release, “Bailame” featured traditional Spanish hand claps, an African drum (tabla) solo from Guilherme Alves Dos Santos and amazing Bass-break from Danny Marta as everyone stood and danced in their seats.

The set continued, alternating fast lively dance numbers, which had the audience clapping along, to slower extended instrumentals, always featuring stunning virtuoso solos from guitarist extraordinaire, Mario Reyes, brilliant syncopated Bass lines from Danny, and percussive guitar strumming patterns.

Then, over sustained synth effects from keyboard wizard, François Santiago, the anguished hoarse voice of André Reyes gave an impassioned interpretation of Kings’ classic, the slow ballad, ‘Caminando Por La Calle’ with pulsing Bass-line and slow rock drums from Joseph Cortes. He improvised on some wordless Catalan vocals and the phone lights swayed in illuminating appreciation as André concluded the song. A celebrated Omani singer, Haitham Rafi, was brought to the stage with great fanfare, and Aziz performed that iconic Egyptian 1996 classic, ”Habibi ya nour el ain” with the whole band. It segued neatly into a Spanish number, and then back to the heady concoction of Gipsy Kings classics where flamenco meets salsa funk, with a mesmerising Conga solo from Dos Santos and a tour de force from drummer Cortes. “Maria Bem Bem Quiero” featured the talented young, Tomasito Reyes on vocals, and more dancing in the aisles. A superb bass riff from Danny opened Andre’s signature song, “Bambaleo” as he introduced the band members.

Atmospheric synth chords melted into a beautiful Spanish Rock, blending Tomasito’s higher register with Souen’s earthy sound, and then with André, packing an emotional punch. In Spanish, My Way became the slow, poignant “A Mi Manera” performed by André with Mario’s flamenco interjections while some people appeared to be clapping along to another song. And of course the upbeat Finale came with that explosive earworm, “Volare”, the Italian pop anthem that the Reyes have made their own.

It was not quite the end; there was a final evocative keyboard and flamenco guitar ballad with André singing, “No Volveré, Amor Mio” (I don’t want to remember) as Aziz and Thanae came back on stage to join the final curtain call. There were some classic flamenco licks, morphing into the final dance tune with a descending bass line from Marta and Guiro appearance from Santos. One could not question the energy, charisma and commitment from the nine-piece band that has a right to rename itself. A good time was enjoyed by all – but next time, please start on time!