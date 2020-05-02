An opportunity to do differently, and not to regret

Muscat: The Holy Month of Ramadhan is that time of the year when businesses attempt to make up for the lost numbers.

In the Gulf, including Oman, one of the common business trends have been that of the commercial centers conducting raffle draws during that one month, enticing customers to purchase more.

People used to wait for the Ramadhan to buy a new vehicle or replace the old one to avail of these offers.

“That has been the trend for many years, but it changed recently due to economic slowdown, which got aggravated this year because of economic shutdown and restrictions to limit the spread of Covid-19,” said sources in the automobile and luxury goods market.

“This is the dullest Ramadhan of my life. We cannot imagine people staying home and having Iftar only with family members. We stick to cooking at home and sharing food with some expatriate workers from a project in the neighborhood.

According to the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, Mosques will be closed, except for the call to prayer, and there will be no type of prayers – including Taraweeh.

Ramadan gatherings such as iftar meals and barbecues, at mosques or other public places such as tents, are also banned.

Many restaurants are offering special Ramadhan menus and combo packages, but the business has been limited as people are reluctant to order due to movement restrictions in many parts of the capital,” said Arvind, an employee of a restaurant chain in the capital.

“Our customers are not sure whether the food can be delivered on time apart from healthy safety concerns. They want to ensure that our staff is healthy,” he added.

Mariyam al Balushi, a bank employee, said Ramadhan this year offers a few lessons for all us.

“There are so many people in the world without jobs and stuck in homes due to lockdown. It is the best opportunity for sharing food and essentials as more people are desperate and in need than before.”

Mohammed Rizwan, an expatriate from Pakistan, said that every year there has been a large quantity of food wasted and this we have a situation where a large people are actually suffering due to Covid-19 related situation. What we should do is buy some food online and give to them.”

He added that is not the time to regret not able to have major celebrations or new purchases, but a chance to offer a helping hand.

Given that, with online platforms for donations and purchases coming of age in Oman, there are no excuses to not follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health for the holy month of Ramadhan.