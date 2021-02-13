Introducing Oman to the world through videos

With just one man, the interest of hundreds if not thousands can be piqued by using the proper platform and showcasing a particular them or focus. Such has been the case for one Omani man who’s main mission is to introduce Oman to the world through virtual channels.

Meet Amer Nasser Ammar, an Omani citizen whose efforts to bring the Oman tourism brand to the masses through his videos is proving to be hugely successful.

He already has followers from various countries and, inspired by his videos on Oman’s tourist destinations, his ‘friends’ want to come and savour a slice of true Omani hospitality.

“I always wanted to add value to my beloved nation, Oman, and make the name known to even more people and I ended up making videos of different destinations within Oman, mostly unseen, and the response is overwhelming,” Amer said after his video on Qurum Natural Reserve went viral.

This sexagenarian visits different places and shoots with his Android phone and Nikon P900 Camera then edits and shares the videos on social media platforms.

But before venturing out to a destination, he carries out some research on the place, people, landmarks, geographical features and the like to be more authentic in what he is doing.

A one-man mission to add value to Omanis and expats as well as the visitors, Amer has so far covered many local destinations and made nearly 250 videos using his snapping gadgets.

“We have lots of places about which we are not fully aware of hence this effort of filming them and showing to the people with a narration”

His intention of becoming a globetrotter and travel across the country is simple.

“First, I want to promote Oman tourism both internally and externally. Secondly, I want to make both citizens, expat residents and tourists aware of the beauty and diversity of the country. Besides these, I think I’m also able to encourage people to visit and learn more about our beautiful country”

It all began when he visited nearby museums and did some hiking and mountain climbing in 2019. He posted the videos on social media and they were received with overwhelming response by his friends who wanted him to do more.

He has all his videos posted on his YouTube channel called ‘Amer’s Tours’

He is fuelled by several plans for the future which makes him run without rest. And of course, on top of the list is to savour more of Oman, see more places of Oman of different features and share with others what he has seen, experienced and felt.

Amer admits that all his ‘expeditions’ have not been without challenge.

“Editing and producing videos takes more time than the actual visit and it’s a time consuming and daunting effort, however, the love and passion of the country deserves this effort”

“Oman is a very beautiful country, rich in its heritage and offers many opportunities in tourism with plenty of cultural traditions and history to explore and it is my aim and mission to picture them and preserve it for the generations to come and to generate an interest to go out and see more of Oman,” added Amer.