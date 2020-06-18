Local Main 

An iconic landmark planned in Oman?

As part of the efforts to make Oman an international tourism destination, the government is working on is initiative to create an iconic landmark that a global audience could associate directly with the Sultanate.

“Similar to landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, the proposed landmark would also function as a destination product to attract tourism into the country. The landmark will
be incorporated as part of a larger mixed-use development to ensure commercial viability and sustainability,” Implementation Support and Follow-up Unit (ISFU) said in its annual report.
The ISFU team faced a challenge with project land location, therefore, an alternative location is required to be assigned for the iconic project in coordination with the stakeholders Ministry of Tourism (MoT), Ministry of Housing (MoH) Royal Oman Police (ROP).

