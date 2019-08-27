An evening of patriotic flavour at the ISC

Muscat Singers are organising a musical evening titled “Aye Watan” at their ISC – Darsait premises on August 30, 2019, to celebrate India’s 73rd Independence Day.

A range of heart-wrenching, melodious repertoire of patriotic songs from the Bollywood films is going to enthral the audience at the event, according to the organisers.

“Melodious and soul-stirring lyrics or a tune that envelopes us in its beauty is something that transports us to a different world. A song about one’s country does so much more as it inspires and ignites a patriotic fervour within”, organisers of the event said in a statement, adding, “Patriotic songs make our heart swell with pride as we look on at the hoisted tricolour on Independence Day. The moment is goosebump-inducing.”

Indian Cinema has created some memorable patriotic songs through the last 70 years. Patriotism can’t be described in words, it can be felt and “Vande Mataram” by AR Rehman embodies that feeling in such a powerful way. For Indians who are living abroad, and missing home “Yeh Mera India, I love my India” from Pardes brings about a feeling of pride in one’s sense of belonging to India.

Songs like ‘Aye mere pyaare watan’, a brilliant patriotic song created more than 50 years ago, ‘Ab Tumhare hawale watan saathiyo’ from India’s first war movie Haqeqat (1964) and ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ from movie ‘Border’ and ‘Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge’ from Karma (1986) will be performed during the celebration. The event will start at 7 pm will see music lovers from different regions of Oman joining to celebrate the independence day.

