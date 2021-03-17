An evening of Arabic and English poetry at the Bait Al-Zubair platforms

On March 21, the world will be celebrating International Poetry Day. This day will also be celebrated by literati and poets in the country.

Bait Al Zubair Foundation will hold a poetry evening entitled: In the shirts of our poems, we can convey the World.

Poets from America, Africa, and Asia will gather to in a virtual event that will be opened to the public.

Poets Vangel Gantsho from South Africa, Sumaya Mahnesh from Algeria, and Omani poet Khalid Al-Maamari will read some of their finest works to the participants of the events of which they will showcase the very things that make them different and what makes them the same.

The night is expected to be a kaleidoscope of different experiences when the poets will take everyone on a journey towards plains, mountains and oceans that helped shape their souls and also allowing everyone a glimpse into colours, smell, sounds that had been hugely part of their growth as creatives.

The evening will be moderated by poet Aisha Al-Saifi.

The celebration is in conjunction with International Poetry Day, as it is a manifestation of linguistic and cultural identity and a method of expression that was and still has an impact on the hearts of its recipients. The recited poems will be accompanied by a translation from English into Arabic by the Omani translator Mohammad Al-Sarmi where he also will read his Arabic translation for ancient English poems. You can attend the evening on Bait Al Zubair’s social media accounts, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.