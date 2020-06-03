An act of bravery saves a family

Muscat: It was not a usual day for Ahmed Sajid who is now receiving accolades of people in Salalah since the rains lashed the city in the afternoon of May 29.

Amid relief measures taken by the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA) in the flood-hit areas to save people and reach out to the needy, social worker Ahmed Sajid was busy fetching food and other necessary items to the families living in some inundated areas.

On late evening of May 31 Sajid received a call from a distraught family of four seeking help for food and drinking water. A quick team made out of some like-minded people rushed to the spot to see water and mud everywhere and a few streetlights which were still on despite the rains.

Sensing the potential danger of the flashflood and the lives inside the marooned house, the team ran inside the house and pulled all four people out and rushed to the 4×4 they had parked outside before the floods enveloped the house.

“We had no time to think further but to rush the family to safe place and inform the PACDA,” Ahmed, who’s act of bravery gave a breather to four souls, said.

They were accommodated on the first floor of a 2-story house of a citizen who offered necessary items, food and accommodation before they left the house in the morning.

Their car which was abandoned in the action was all damaged owing to the gushing water, and disfigured as mud and sludge were all spread on the seats, and dashboard was in a state of ‘isolation’ before the car was taken to a garage.

“Repairs to my car can be done in the coming days but those lives couldn’t have been saved had we not reached on time and if PACDA hadn’t extended a helping hand to us,” Ahmed told the Observer.