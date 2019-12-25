An accountant turned climber

Hadeel al Rashdi –

Ali al Shaibi, an accountant by profession, grew up amid mountains in the Sultanate. His ambition and vision led him to follow his intuition and achieve what he had dreamed.

He started climbing mountains as a young boy, but his real start in professional climbing was in 2018.

In less than two years he was able to become one of the top mountaineers in Oman and got license from the Nepal Mountaineering instructor association ( NMIA). The main aim of NMA, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation set up in 1973, is to improve the technical skills of mountaineers and train students as mountain guides.

“I worked hard into acquiring the certificate because of several reasons primary of which is to push myself and improve my ability in climbing. I also pictured myself guiding others, to make people become interested in this adventure. Acquiring the certificate is my way of telling people that I am taking this seriously,” he said.

The NMA’s 40-day basic mountaineering course, which includes 30 days of practical training in the Langtang Himalayas, is available to foreign nationals as well as Nepalis.

His love of mountaineering has led him to climb many mountains in Oman, Georgia, Indonesia and Nepal . Shabi said that in Oman, Jabal Shams is one of the most challenging mountains to climb. When he climbed it, he could barely catch his breath because of the elevation which is about 3000 metres above sea level.

Ali was lucky enough to survive from many dangers while climbing. Most of them happen to him when an error occurs in the use of suitable climbing equipment or holding ropes.

Ali said a climber must be keep fit with healthy diet and have the ability to run and breathe under low pressure. When I asked Ali why he is passionate about climbing, he said, “I like climbing because it was my dream and it has come true. It’s important to me because it makes me stronger both physically and mentally…climbing gives me confidence, makes me more careful, helps me in teamwork and develops my leadership ability.”